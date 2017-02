Aline Dolinh reads her poem, "Address to Teenage Martys."

Poetry by Aline Dolinh

Aline Dolinh, of Oakton, Virginia, is a winner of the National Students Poets Program in 2013. She's a student at the University of Virginia. Along with other poet winners, she was in Woods Hole in January 2017 as part of a writing retreat.

Here's a video collaboration of the student poets who visited Woods Hole.