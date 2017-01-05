Prestigious Young Poets Visit The Point

Teen Poets

Each year the President’s Council of Arts and Humanities hosts a nation-wide poetry competition, the National Student Poets Program. Theare chosen from the more than 20,000 submissions. Each year’s class of winners goes on to serve as literary ambassadors and shares their passion for poetry and the literary arts with their communities. Past winners of the poetry competition convened in Woods Hole over the holiday break for a writing retreat: Ashley Gong, Michaela Coplen, and Julia Falkner stopped by to talk with Mindy Todd in The Point studio about their experiences.