Why the U.S. and Russia Are Collaborating on Science Right Now

The EPA has released its four-year plan and there’s no mention of climate change. Plus, they’ve officially begun the process of rescinding the Clean Power Plan. It’s the latest step in the Trump administration’s efforts to undo Obama-era climate policies.

The Clean Power Plan was the Obama administration’s approach to reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the face a GOP-controlled Congress opposed to climate legislation. So, is its rollback the end of U.S. action to address climate change?