White Ibises Make Unusual Cape Cod Appearance

By 47 minutes ago
  • Immature White Ibis
    Immature White Ibis
    JessicaLee-Photography goo.gl/bQbFsA / goo.gl/cefU8

Some reverse snow birds are visiting the Cape from Florida this week. Two White Ibises have taken up a temporary residence at Mass Audubon’s Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary, representing only the fifth ever record for the Cape and Islands.

 


If you’ve been to south Florida, then you’ve seen White Ibises, whether you remember it or not. While ultra-rare this far north, this species reaches a city-pigeon level of commonness down there, easily seen in wet ditches along the highways, in city parks, and even on lawns. They also occur in big flocks throughout the wilder portions of the Everglades, which is why they always remind me of my first bird research gig after college, when I helped with research on wading bird distribution and feeding ecology in the Southern Everglades. It was pretty good work for a young bird guy in training.

White Ibises are the most abundant wading bird in those vast marshes, where they range over huge areas to find drying pools where they can feast on fish and crayfish. Though a few colonies of 20-30,000 birds still remain, the reality is that only a fraction of their historic population has survived the large-scale draining of the Everglades for development during the first half of the 20th century.

Beautiful at a distance, White Ibises are sort of funny looking up close. They have staring pale-blue eyes set in a bright red face, from which that enormous red schnoz of a bill protrudes seven inches out and down. Big, gleaming white adults are easy for even a rank beginner to identify. But the Wellfleet birds were immature, which had some folks confused at first. How do I know they were immature? Were they smoking cigarettes and asking the older birds to buy them beer? No, it was by their plumage. Young birds have brown backs and wings, and a paler, mottled grayish head and neck.

 

But they still have those bills. And the two birds at Wellfleet Bay have been using them to terrorize the local fiddler crab population, which numbers roughly a bazillion at the sanctuary, scientifically speaking. In this way they are similar to another long, downward-curved bill-having, crab-gobbling bird that you can find there, known as the Whimbrel. Long, de-curved bills are perfect for extracting fiddler crabs from their burrows when necessary, though we have so many of these hapless crabs that the birds can just sort of walk around and feast on them at will, the crabs scattering before them like fairy tale villagers fleeing a giant. Male fiddler crabs have that one enormous claw, and piles of those claws in a marsh usually tell you Whimbrels have been feeding there, though our locally breeding Willets are probably the most likely culprit in most marshes.

 

The ibises have been present at Wellfleet Bay every day since they were found on Friday, so it’s worth a shot if you want to get a look at these super-rare visitors. Mass Audubon members get in free, and the folks at the desk can direct you to the best place to look for them. Or, you could just follow the sound of screaming fiddler crabs.

Tags: 
Weekly Bird Report

Related Content

'King of the Beasts' Among Seabirds, South Polar Skua Sighted Several Times

By Jul 26, 2017
doevos bit.ly/2uvu4dr / bit.ly/1jNlqZo

As we pass the midpoint of meteorological summer and start that accelerating roll to Labor Day, it’s time to check in on what’s happening out there in the bird world.

I will admit that I routinely neglect our South Coast friends in my bird reports, but not this time. And that’s because something unusual is afoot (or should I say a-wing?) at the famed Gooseberry Island in Westport.

Bar-tailed Godwit in Chatham One of a Species that Flies 7k Miles Non-stop

By Jul 19, 2017
Mark Faherty

I don’t know if you’ve heard, but there’s a world champion in town, and I don’t mean that Brady and Belicheck are visiting their respective Cape and Islands summer homes. The world champion of all animal migration has made an improbable visit to the outer beaches of Cape Cod. 

Stand Listening in Your Yard and You'll Likely Hear Baby Birds

By Jul 12, 2017

It’s that time of year when babies and other youngsters are suddenly all over the place. And I’m not just talking about your visiting grand kids or your wife’s cousin’s kids. Baby birds are also everywhere now, livening up our beaches, woodlands, and especially our backyards with their awkward antics.

Bald Eagles May Be Nesting on Cape Cod

By Jul 5, 2017
marneejill bit.ly/2snpmuS / bit.ly/1dsePQq

As I sit down to write this week’s bird report on the 4th of July, I feel compelled to address our most patriotic of birds – the Bald Eagle. “Isn’t that a little 'on the nose,' bird guy?” you are probably saying. Yes, yes it is. But it is not without relevance to Cape Cod, where our national symbol is back after many decades of absence.