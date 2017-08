The education system in America is driven primarily by tests, and teachers have little time to deviate from the mandated curriculum. What is lost when teachers can’t take advantage of those unplanned opportunities to explore outside the lesson plan, and how can we make more room for spontaneous learning moments? On The Point, we talk with Kim Allsup, a former teacher in Waldorf Schools. Her new book is titled A Gift of Wonder, A True Showing School as it Should Be.



