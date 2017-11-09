Weekend Outlook: Veterans Day Events, Music, and Holiday Markets

The crisp fall weather is finally upon us, and there’s plenty to do this holiday weekend. Here’s your Weekend Outlook.

This year, the Veterans Day holiday falls on Saturday, and there are many ways in different towns this weekend to honor those who have served. Veterans Day Events.

Churches in both Falmouth and Barnstable this weekend will host “alternative gift markets” that offer presents that make a difference far beyond giving a gift to one person.

Most of us, when we think of sea chanteys, picture men on ships from past centuries singing as they worked. But a group coming to Woods Hole on Sunday gives a different perspective to that music. Sea-chantey singers: The Johnson Girls.