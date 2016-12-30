Weekend Outlook: New Year's Eve Opportunities for Everyone

Want to get out to say goodbye to 2016 and hello to 2017? Here's your rundown of some of the fun New Year's Eve events happening across the region.

Steve Junker and Kathi Scrizzi Driscoll discuss upcoming events on All Things Considered. Here's this week's conversation, give it a listen.

Weekend Outlook, Steve Junker and Kathi Scrizzi Driscoll

In Sandwich, there are Giants among the big attractions for First Night. More info.

In Chatham, it’s the 26th year for First Night, but that’s not the only interesting number tied into that celebration. More info.

In Provincetown, the celebration of the New Year is called First Light, and events take place over the entire weekend. More info.

The New Year’s Eve celebration in Falmouth is much smaller, much shorter and much more casual. More info.

Here's a listing for South Coast celebrations.

Here's a listing for Martha's Vineyard New Year's events.

Here's a listing for Nantucket New Year's events.