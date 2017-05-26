WCAI's Local News Roundup: Lead Bullets Return to Military Base; Falmouth Man Charged in Gull Deaths

WCAI News Director Sean Corcoran rounds up the top local news stories of the week with several area journalists. Joining Sean this week are Patrick Cassidy of the Cape Cod Times; Sam Houghton of the Mashpee Enterprise; Michael Rausch of the Bourne Enterprise; Sara Brown of the Vineyard Gazette; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Jim DeArruda of the New Bedford Standard Times; Ann Wood of the Provincetown Banner; Joshua Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; and George Brennan of the Martha's Vineyard Times.

Weekly News Roundup

Among the stories they discuss this week: despite years of groundwater pollution problems from munitions, the military will return to shooting lead bullets at Joint Base Cape Cod; Falmouth is working with the state after contamination was found in a drinking water well; two women die after being struck by a car in Sandwich; the Interior Department is reviewing the charter for the Cape Cod National Seashore Advisory Commission, which has been placed on hold; it was a peculiar start for a new volunteer commission looking at the closing of the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station; lifeguards face a dilemma when it comes to shark attacks -- jump in or stay out; Truro is closer to taking over some state land for housing purposes; the National Park Service commits to repairing and improving the Herring Cover Beach parking lot; a Woods Hole bakery agrees to make a few changes to its new building to satisfy town concerns; and a Falmouth man is charged after allegedly purposely killing seagulls with his car.