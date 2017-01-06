WCAI's Local News Roundup: County Commissioner Wants to Cut Child Sexual Assualt Treatment Facility

WCAI's Sean Corcoran hosts a roundup of local news stories with several area journalists. His guests this week include Cindy McCormick of the Cape Cod Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Jim DeArruda of the New Bedford Standard Times; Ann Wood of the Provincetown Banner; Sara Brown of the Vineyard Gazette; and Bill Chaisson of the Martha's Vineyard Times.

Friday News Roundup

Among the stories they discuss this week: State officials pressure the federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission to meet to discuss safety issues found at the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station; Falmouth residents and others across the state continue to mourn and honor two local students killed in car crash December 22; a new member of the Cape Cod Commission is targeting a local arts foundation and a local facility that treats child victims of sexual abuse for budget cuts; the family of a young lifeguard who died last year in Orleans during a lifeguard tryout settles its wrongful death case with the town; Eastham has a new town administrator; 10 dolphins strand themselves in Barnstable Harbor; a former Barnstable football player is shot in Vermont, remains in critical condition; the departing Cotuit library director speaks about her struggle with PTSD; Martha's Vineyard resident and popular jeweler Cheryl Stark dies; this week is the 30th anniversary of the Chatham breakthrough; there's a new plan to help young herring escape local ponds; the Bristol County sheriff reaches out to the incoming Trump administration with a plan to use prisoners to build a wall between the United States and Mexico; the University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth has agreed to give up its student radio signal to Rhode Island Public Radio in exchange for cash, underwriting, and work-study opportunities; the Provincetown Housing Authority works to build its stock of affordable homes; Jane Corbin, a popular postal worker in Provincetown, and the town's first woman letter carrier, is retiring; MV Hospital and MV Community Services have announced a new arrangement with two mainland detox centers to reserve beds for Island residents who want to enter into recovery for addiction.