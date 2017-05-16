Trial Date Set for Coast Guardsman Accused in Bourne Killing

A Barnstable County judge has set a trial date for a former Coast Guard member accused of killing a fellow officer two years ago in Bourne.

Adrian Loya will face a jury beginning August 7th, in Barnstable Superior Court.

Loya is charged with the murder of Lisa Trubnikova at her home in Monument Beach on February 5th, 2015. The attack also injured her wife, Anna, and a responding Bourne police officer.

Both Loya and Trubnikova were stationed together in Alaska several years ago.

The Commonwealth says Loya planned the killing, and drove from his home in Chesapeake, Virginia, to a motel close to Trubnikova’s condo. But prosecutors have said little about Loya's motive.

Loya’s attorney, Drew Segadelli, says he'll argue that his client is not criminally responsible for killing Trubnikova.

Loya is being held at Bridgewater State Hospital, a high-security psychiatric facility for those both charged with and convicted of crimes.