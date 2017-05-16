Trial Date Set for Coast Guardsman Accused in Bourne Killing

By Patrick Flanary 15 minutes ago

A Barnstable County judge has set a trial date for a former Coast Guard member accused of killing a fellow officer two years ago in Bourne.  

Adrian Loya will face a jury beginning August 7th, in Barnstable Superior Court.

Loya is charged with the murder of Lisa Trubnikova at her home in Monument Beach on February 5th, 2015. The attack also injured her wife, Anna, and a responding Bourne police officer.

Both Loya and Trubnikova were stationed together in Alaska several years ago.

The Commonwealth says Loya planned the killing, and drove from his home in Chesapeake, Virginia, to a motel close to Trubnikova’s condo. But prosecutors have said little about Loya's motive.

Loya’s attorney, Drew Segadelli, says he'll argue that his client is not criminally responsible for killing Trubnikova.

Loya is being held at Bridgewater State Hospital, a high-security psychiatric facility for those both charged with and convicted of crimes.

Tags: 
WCAI News
Adrian Loya

Related Content

A Hero's Welcome: Injured Bourne Police Officer Cheered Upon Return Home

By Mar 4, 2015

Well more than 100 police and emergency response vehicles provided a hero's escort to Officer Jared MacDonald, as residents and friends lined Main Street cheering for him -- waving hand-made signs and American flags.

Town employee Jean Potter says she was amazed by the turnout, and that MacDonald deserves the support.

"He went by, and I did get to see him, and I was able to wave," she said. "And he looks great. He had a huge smile on his face, and he was waving and he looked really happy to be coming home to this."