Town Meetings; Doctor's License Suspended Over Opiods

WCAI News Director Sean Corcoran hosts a weekly roundup of regional news with several local journalists. Joining Sean this week are Sean Driscoll of the Cape Cod Times; Sam Houghton of the Mashpee Enterprise; Sara Brown of the Vineyard Gazette; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Banner; and George Brennan of the Martha's Vineyard Times.



Weekly News Roundup

This week, the journalists discuss Town Meetings in several towns, where voters focused on town budgets and spending; a local doctor has his license suspended over his prescription practices; officials in Falmouth will not move the high school's graduation ceremony; Orleans and Eversource come to an agreement on what to do about birds roosting above Cedar Pond; researchers see long-lost whales; Martha's Vineyard debates moped rentals; the superintendent of the Cape Cod National Seashore is retiring; the Army Corps of Engineers proposes a solar farm on 6 acres of land; a beloved local cobbler retires; a Cape and Islands assistant district attorney faces a disciplinary hearing; Monomy High School officials examines a student risk assessment and reports of suicide attempts; Wellfleet Town Meeting takes a stand on immigrants' rights; Provincetown approves a new police station; it's a 'turf versus grass' debate on Martha's Vineyard.