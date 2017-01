You may think of January as the time of year for animals to be hibernating, or wintering in warmer locales. But around Cape Cod, January is when right whales typically begin to appear again, returning from other points.

Dr. Charles "Stormy" Mayo, a Senior Scientist at the Center for Coastal Studies in Provincetown, speaks with Steve Junker about the annual return of these endangered animals, and how researchers go about trying to spot just a few whales in the Cape's surrounding waters.