Restoring Aquatic Habitats

Impending sea level rise and the potential for more severe weather, along with the importance of habitat biodiversity, has underscored the need for restoring landscapes in our region altered by humans. On The Point, we discuss several aquatic restoration projects on Cape Cod and how these projects will contribute to coastal resiliency and habitat diversity.

Conservation and Restoration

Guests in the studio are Beth Lambert, aquatic habitat restoration program manager with the Massachusetts Department of Fish and Game; Mike Lach, executive director of the Harwich Conservation Trust; Elizabeth H. Gladfelter, lead coordinator for the Coonamessett River restoration project of the Falmouth Conservation Commission; Katelyn Cadoret, assistant conservation agent in the town of Mashpee; and Nick Nelson, a fluvial geomorphologist with Inter-Fluve. Amy Vince hosts.