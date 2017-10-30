In Pursuit of Perfection: A bird carver has to take his time

Eric Kaiser started wood carving for a simple reason: he wanted a creative challenge. He decided to focus on one subject only, over and over. Birds. This fascination gave Eric a career and a passion that has lasted him over thirty seven years.

Bird Carver Eric Kaiser with Mitch Borden for Creative Life

For more on Eric Kaiser's work, you can visit his website.

