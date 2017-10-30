In Pursuit of Perfection: A bird carver has to take his time

By Mitch Borden 3 hours ago

Tern Sculpture by Eric Kaiser. April 12th,2017. Cotuit.
Credit Photo by Mitch Borden.

Eric Kaiser started wood carving for a simple reason: he wanted a creative challenge. He  decided to focus on one subject only, over and over. Birds. This fascination gave Eric a career and a passion that has lasted him over thirty seven years.

For more on Eric Kaiser's work, you can visit his website.

Eric Kaiser in his studio in Cotuit. 2017
Credit Photo by Mitch Borden.

This piece came to us from our production partners at Atlantic Public Media through their media training program, The Transom Story Workshop in Woods Hole. Mitch Borden is a graduate of the workshop -you can find out more about the program at Transom.org.

Creative life is edited by Jay Allison and made possible by the Circle of Ten- ten local businesses and organization committed to local programming on WCAI. 

Creative Life

