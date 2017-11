On The Point, we talk with filmmaker Robbie Leppzer about his movie Power Struggle, a documentary about nuclear power and democracy.

An interview with Robbie Leppzer

The film will be screened Saturday, November 11 at 9;00 a.m. at the Chatham Orpheum Theater, and Sunday, November 19 at 2:00 p.m. at the Spire Center for Performing Arts, in Plymouth. A post-screening discussion will take place with director Robbie Leppzer about the film and the situation at the Pilgrim nuclear reactor after each screening.