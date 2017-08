Sandy Longley reads her poem "When a Black Bear Came to Truro."

Poetry Sunday

Sandy Longley is an Associate Professor of English at Columbia-Greene Community College in Hudson, NY, and lives in Provincetown in the summer. Recent publications include Spillway, New Millennium Writings, Nimrod, and Southword Journal. Finishing Line Press published her first chapbook called Navigating the Waters in November 2016 where this poem appears.