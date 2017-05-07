Poetry Sunday: Rich Youmans

By 48 minutes ago

Poet Rich Youmans
Credit Belle Youmans

Rich Youmans reads his poem, "Alignments: A Haibun"

Rich Youmans’s haiku, haibun, and related essays have appeared internationally in various journals and anthologies, with the goal of trying to saying as much as possible with very few words. His collection of linked haibun with Maggie Chula, Shadow Lines, won a Merit Book Award from the Haiku Society of America, and a forthcoming collection, All the Windows Lit, was a winner in the 2015 eChapbook Award competition sponsored by Snapshot Press in Great Britain. He lives in North Falmouth with his wife, Alice Isabelle (Belle), and is the associate director of Calliope—Poetry for Community.

Tags: 
Poetry Sunday

Related Content

Poetry Sunday: Alice Kociemba

By WCAI Apr 30, 2017

Alice Kociemba reads her poem, "Paper Route."

Poetry Sunday: Clark Myers

By Apr 23, 2017

Clark Myers reads his poem, "Priester's Pond."

Poetry Sunday: Mark Foster

By WCAI Apr 16, 2017

Mark Foster reads him poem, "Driftwood."

Poetry Sunday: Heidi Stahl

By WCAI Apr 9, 2017
Dan Tritle

Heidi Stahl reads her poem, "Ash Fool."