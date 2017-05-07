Poetry Sunday: Rich Youmans

Rich Youmans reads his poem, "Alignments: A Haibun"

Poetry by Rich Youmans

Rich Youmans’s haiku, haibun, and related essays have appeared internationally in various journals and anthologies, with the goal of trying to saying as much as possible with very few words. His collection of linked haibun with Maggie Chula, Shadow Lines, won a Merit Book Award from the Haiku Society of America, and a forthcoming collection, All the Windows Lit, was a winner in the 2015 eChapbook Award competition sponsored by Snapshot Press in Great Britain. He lives in North Falmouth with his wife, Alice Isabelle (Belle), and is the associate director of Calliope—Poetry for Community.