Poetry Sunday: Leo Thibault

Leo Thibault reads his poem, "Liturgy at Fort Hill."

Poetry by Leo Thibault

Leo Thibault, of Brewster, has been writing poetry for the last thirty years. He was a member of the Salt Wind Poets for over a decade, a group featured annually at First Night Chatham and is currently a member of The Narrow Land Poets, a working group which meets monthly. He attended every Dodge International Poetry Festival from 1996 until 2010. His most recent awards have been at the 2016 Jacaranda Poetry Festival and the PE Art Gallery Festival in Florida and the Veterans for Peace contest in Centerville. His poems have appeared in Prime Time, The Cape Codder and The Aurorean.