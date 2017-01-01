Poetry Sunday: Brooks Robards By WCAI • 2 minutes ago TweetShareGoogle+Email Credit Valerie Sonnenthal Brooks Robards reads her poem, "Walking the Wrack." Listen Listening... / 0:53 Poetry by Brooks Robards Brooks Robards is the author of four collections of poetry about Martha's Vineyard. She spends four months on the Island every year. Tags: Poetry SundayTweetShareGoogle+Email Related Content Poetry Sunday: Barry Hellman By WCAI • Dec 25, 2016 Steve Heaslip, Cape Cod Times Barry Hellman reads his poem, "Royal Riviera Pears." Poetry Sunday: Katy Sternberger By Steve Junker • Dec 18, 2016 Katy Sternberger Katy Sternberger reads her poem "Sunset on the Shore." Poetry Sunday: Maggie Cleveland By WCAI • Dec 11, 2016 Maggie Cleveland reads her poem, "Things I Have Learned About Elevators." Poetry Sunday: Laura Foley By WCAI • Dec 4, 2016 Laura Foley reads her poem, "To See It."