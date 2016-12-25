Poetry Sunday: Barry Hellman

By WCAI 3 hours ago

Poet Barry Hellman
Credit Steve Heaslip, Cape Cod Times

Barry Hellman reads his poem, "Royal Riviera Pears."

Barry Hellman is a clinical psychologist whose poems have appeared in literary journals, anthologies, broadsides, playbills, and The King of Newark published by Finishing Line Press. He’s the founder of the Cape Cod Poetry Group, curates and hosts its Poetry & Music Series and group page on Facebook, and leads workshops on the art, craft, and performance of poetry. Barry is the Outer Cape Outreach Representative for MassPoetry in Boston, publishes a Cape Cod Poetry Group page on CapeWomenOnline, and previously was co-curator and co-host of the Poets Corner Poetry & Music Series at the Cultural Center of Cape Cod.

