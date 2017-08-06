Poetry Sunday: Albert Starkey

Albert Starkey reads his poem, "Muir Woods."

Poetry Sunday

Albert W. Starkey is a past winner of The Atlanta Review’s International poetry competition, a winner of the International Library of Poetry’s Open Poetry Contest and most recently, a winner of the 2016 Carriage House Poetry Prize of Tiferet Journal.





Al’s poems have appeared in several journals, magazines and two anthologies, most recently in Desert Call, Offbeat Magazine, and Quail Bell Magazine. He has published four collections of poetry titled, On Eireann’s Edge, Moonrise Soon, Blue Music and Closer. Al lives in Yarmouth Port with his wife, Susan.