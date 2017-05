A newly-formed nuclear decommissioning advisory panel will meet for the first time Wednesday with owners of the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Plant in Plymouth.

Legislation creating the panel was signed into law last summer by Governor Charlie Baker. Provincetown State Representative Sarah Peake helped push the bill through. WCAI's Kathryn Eident talked with her about her vision for what the panel can accomplish.

The meeting is at Plymouth South High School Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at 6 p.m.