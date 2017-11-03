News Roundup: Storm Impacts Region; River Restoration Breaks Ground

WCAI News Director Steve Junker hosts a roundup of some of the top local and regional news of the week. His guests include Patrick Cassidy of the Cape Cod Times; Sara Brown of the Vineyard Gazette, Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Banner; and George Brennan of the Martha's Vineyard Times.

Friday News Roundup

Among the stories we talk about: a powerful wind storm leaves widespread power outages – including at the Pilgrim Nuclear Plant; a $3.5 million river restoration project gets under way in Falmouth; deaths of leatherback turtles are on the rise; women confront Barnstable County Commissioner Ronald Beaty Jr.’s #MeToo criticism; Cotuit Center for the Arts picks up additional land; Bourne approves wastewater plant funding; the Martha's Vineyard High Regional School football program cancels the upcoming Island Cup game with Nantucket, citing too few players; a new domestic violence shelter opens on the Cape; halibut appear to be rebounding.