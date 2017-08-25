Related Program: 
The Point

News Roundup: Sharks on Outer Cape Beaches, Dune Collapse in Wellfleet

By 32 minutes ago

Shark bite marks on Cleveland Bigelow's paddleboard.
Credit Cape Cod National Seashore

WCAI News Director Steve Junker hosts a roundup of some of the top local and regional news of the week. His guests include Gwenn Friss of the Cape Cod Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Sara Brown of the Vineyard Gazette; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Banner; Barry Stringfellow of the Martha's Vineyard Times; and Derrick Perkins of the Falmouth Enterprise.

Among the stories we discuss: shark interactions at Nauset Beach and in Wellfleet rattle the beachgoing public; a dune collapse in Wellfleet has officials puzzling about the best path forward; the Upper Cape Regional Transfer Station is reopening, and they may not be good news for bicycle advocates; a pair of suicides at Barnstable County jail in three weeks has raised concerns; Truro adopts a two-tier property tax system, giving year-round residents a break; the town of Buzzards Bay is watching closely as the Mass Maritime Academy continues to grow; and human remains, likely more than 100 years old, are found in Chatham as workers are digging a swimming pool.  

Tags: 
News Roundup