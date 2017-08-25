News Roundup: Sharks on Outer Cape Beaches, Dune Collapse in Wellfleet

WCAI News Director Steve Junker hosts a roundup of some of the top local and regional news of the week. His guests include Gwenn Friss of the Cape Cod Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Sara Brown of the Vineyard Gazette; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Banner; Barry Stringfellow of the Martha's Vineyard Times; and Derrick Perkins of the Falmouth Enterprise.

Friday News Roundup

Among the stories we discuss: shark interactions at Nauset Beach and in Wellfleet rattle the beachgoing public; a dune collapse in Wellfleet has officials puzzling about the best path forward; the Upper Cape Regional Transfer Station is reopening, and they may not be good news for bicycle advocates; a pair of suicides at Barnstable County jail in three weeks has raised concerns; Truro adopts a two-tier property tax system, giving year-round residents a break; the town of Buzzards Bay is watching closely as the Mass Maritime Academy continues to grow; and human remains, likely more than 100 years old, are found in Chatham as workers are digging a swimming pool.