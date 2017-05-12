New Program Offers LGBTQ Youth A Summer In Provincetown

A small group of gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender students will spend the summer living and working in Provincetown. Stand-up comedian Kristen Becker came up with the idea of finding hosts for the teens last winter, after seeing news stories of LGBTQ kids being bullied and harassed in places like her childhood town of Shreveport, Louisiana.

WCAI's Kathryn Eident talked with Becker to learn more about what she envisions for the kids in the 'Summer of Sass' program.

Go to summerofsass.com to learn more.