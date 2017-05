Chip for Creative Life

Chip Koser of Mashpee is a professionally trained chef who has worked in a number of famous restaurants. But Chip spends less time in kitchens and more time in freezers. Schuyler Swenson brings the story of a man who found a new life in ice sculpting.

This piece comes from production partners Atlantic Public Media, through their media training program, the Transom Story Workshop in Woods Hole.