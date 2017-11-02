The Musical Theatre of Gilbert and Sullivan

The musical theatre of the Victorian era radiated the brilliance of librettist W. S. Gilbert and composer Arthur Sullivan and the works they jointly created. Between 1871 and 1896 they collaborated on fourteen comic operas, of which H.M.S. Pinafore, The Pirates of Penzance, and The Mikado are among the best known. To Gilbert’s clever and fanciful words, Sullivan added melodies which could convey both humor and pathos. Together, their talent for form and composition opened the doors for the pioneers of the American musical theater, emerging early in the twentieth century.

The musical theatre Gilbert & Sullivan

Our guest on the program is Robert Wyatt, Smithsonian Scholar and Steinway Artist, and Director of Music at Highfield Hall.

