Wrinkles, the Musical, A Celebration of Women and Aging is a new theatrical production exploring the many ways women experience, embrace and honor the aging process.



Joining us on The Point to discuss the show are Naomi Turner, teacher, dancer and co-writer of Wrinkles, Wilderness Sarchild, poet, and co-writer of the play and Nina Schuessler, Producing artistic director at the Cape Cod Theatre Company. The Premier ofstarts May 11th and runs through June 11th at the Cape Cod Theater Company