Making Your Garden Sustainable (Enough)

Most people who aren’t professional gardeners can’t be sustainability purists. With limited time, energy, and budgets, it’s necessary to make compromises. In her new book The Sustainable-Enough Garden
, author Rebecca Warner
offers an honest account of her struggles to achieve her environmental gardening goals without giving up her day job or breaking the bank. In doing so, she offers a road forward that balances idealism with practicality in making choices that work for each individual’s own gardening landscape and lifestyle. Mindy Todd
hosts this interview on The Point.