Relationships, divorce, and mediation

On The Point, we take a closer look at the some of the issues that can complicate romantic partnerships and discuss strategies to maintain a healthy relationship. Guests on the program are Denise Backus, clinical social worker, and Jeanne Swan, a marriage and family counselor. We also discuss Divorce Mediation, which can provide an amicable resolution to partnerships and allow couples to maintain control of the process and outcome. Alan Jacobs, a divorce and family mediator, joins us.