The Last Twenty Years of Life On Earth

This fall marks 20 years since NASA began continuous, global measurements of life on Earth from space. This kind of thing is unprecedented, and it helps us get a much better idea of how climate change and other environmental factors are affecting life on Earth.

NASA oceanographer Jeremy Werdell finds it mesmerizing to watch, but also informative about the realities of growing deserts and loss of forestland. He says there are specific changes that are visible in New England. You can check it out for yourself here.