Know Your Farmer, Know Your CSA

In the State of Massachusetts, there are close to 300 Community Support Agriculture farms (or CSAs) in the state. That's a 95% increase since 2007, ranking Massachusetts sixth overall in the country (Massachusetts Department of Agriculture Resources,). Rusty Gordon of Ghost Island Farm in West Tisbury is one of those CSA farmers- but he's doing things a little differently.

Rusty Gordon of Ghost Island Farm with Ali Berlow for The Local Food Report

Recipe suggestions for Spigarello by Ali Berlow:

Spigarello is a hearty green. I like to add it to soups or stews, or cook it with garlic, oil and a little water or stock, to steam or even braise.

There are basically two parts the spigarello leaf; the tough central rib or stem and the leafy part. Cut away that tough rib and chop it up into sizes you prefer. Then chop the leaves, also into sizes you prefer. The rib will take longer to cook than the leaf so add it first to whatever you are cooking and then add the chopped leaves.

Spigarello has a almost velvety texture and holds up well. It doesn't wilt like spinach - makes a nice addition to fall menus.