Investing "Green" Could Earn You More Money

Matt Patsky of Trillium Asset Management

The number of mutual funds that incorporate environmental, social, and corporate governance investments increased four-fold between 2012 and 2014 and that growth hasn’t stopped. Meanwhile, a growing number of colleges and universities are dropping their investments in coal, oil, and gas.

Does all this environmental and social investing make a difference? And is it something the average investor can get in on?

On this episode of Living Lab Radio, we talk with Matt Patsky, the CEO of the sustainable investment firm Trillium Asset Management in Boston. He has three decades of experience in asset management and recently published a guide to green investing. It's called Extracting Fossil Fuels from your Portfolio: A Guide to Personal Divestment and Reinvestment.