Today’s students are pressured to have a career focus as they leave high school, but without real world experience, it's tough for teens to make informed, realistic career choices. On The Point, we talk about some of the various internship programs being offered in our region, and how they benefit students as they embark on the start of higher education.

A conversation about internships

Guests are Dr. Keith Bleiler, founder of the MedStart Internship program, Janet Rocha, business and career education teacher who runs the internship program at Falmouth High School , and Kara Galvin, director of Youth Services at the Cape and Islands Workforce Investment Board. Amy Vince hosts.