High Court Takes Up Needles Case; Cape Beaches Bruised by Winter Storm

The Friday News Roundup.  WCAI's Kathryn Eident talks to area journalists about the top news stories of the week.  Her guests include Geoff Spillane of the Cape Cod Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ann Wood of the Provincetown Banner; Sara Brown of the Vineyard Gazette; Cameron Machell of the Martha's Vineyard Times; and Ryan Bray of the Falmouth Enterprise.

Among the stories making news: the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court looks at a case involving needle sharing in Hyannis; Cape Cod beaches affected by severe winter weather; Cape and Islands business owners scramble for summer workers, police reassure immigrants; right whale births in decline; conch fishery under pressure; help sought to prevent leatherback turtle deaths; Pilgrim power plant still below full power; Mashpee may leave technical school; Hyannis business complex sold to become hub for veterans; Vineyard Power vying for offshore farm; LL Bean coming to Mashpee; town of Falmouth to consider buying iconic farm, Provincetown voters approve buying condo complex for affordable housing.

