Health Risks of Alcohol Use and Treatment Options

Alcohol is responsible for 71% of substance use related deaths in Barnstable County. On The Point, we discuss the difference between alcohol abuse and alcohol dependence, some of the health risks associated with alcohol use, and treatment options in our region.

Alcoholism

Our guests on the program are: Vaira Harik, senior project manager, Barnstable County Department of Human Services; Dianne Wells, nurse practitioner with an interest in women in recovery at Mashpee Family Medicine; Suzanne Robbins, director of clinical operations at the Community Health Center of Cape Cod; Tim Lineaweaver, senior clinician at Recovering Champions; and Bill Dougherty, executive director of Recovery Without Walls. Mindy Todd hosts.

Here's a link to more info about excessive alcohol use from the CDC.