Falmouth Mourns Two Local Teens Killed in Car Crash

By Sean Corcoran 1 hour ago

Hundreds of students and friends gathered at a Falmouth High School athletic field Friday afternoon. They came to celebrate the life, and acknowledge the death, of 17-year-old James Lavin, who died in a one-car crash on Thomas B. Landers Road Thursday evening.

As classmates, friends and family stand silently behind them, Falmouth town and school officials address the media on Friday, Dec. 23, about the deaths of Falmouth High School students James Lavin and Owen Higgins.
Credit Sean Corcoran

Lavin's passenger and friend, 17-year-old Owen Higgins, initially was transported in critical condition to a Rhode Island hospital, but he died later Friday, according to police. Both teens were members of the Falmouth varsity hockey and football teams.

Football coach Derek Almeida described the teens as real leaders and great friends, saying that this is a difficult loss for the school and the community at large.

Lavin and Higgins were part of Falmouth's state championship football team that played at Gillette Stadium, three weeks ago.

Paul Moore, Falmouth High hockey coach, says the two had just left hockey practice together before the crash occurred. He said the two young men were very close friends.

Falmouth police did not release any information about the possible cause of the crash.

