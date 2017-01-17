An interview with Susan Quinn
As wife of President Franklin D. Roosevelt, Eleanor Roosevelt was the longest serving First Lady. She was also a leader in her own right, championing humanitarian and social reform issues. Much has been written about Eleanor Roosevelt’s life and activism, but the new book Eleanor and Hick: The Love Affair That Shaped a First Lady
sheds light on another aspect of her life; the 30-year relationship she had with journalist Lorena Hickok. Author Susan Quinn
joins Mindy Todd in The Point studio for this interview.