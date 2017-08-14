Concert Will Feature Ancient Bone Flute

Jelle Atema demonstrates ancient bone flutes.

Wouldn’t it be fascinating to go back 30,000 to 50,000 years and meet the humans and Neanderthals who walked the earth? So many mysteries would be answered about how they lived and what their societies were like. We can’t talk to them, but maybe we can hear some of their music.

Archeologists have been studying ancient bone flutes of humans from that era and making reconstructions that can played, at least in the right hands.

Jelle Atema will be performing on ancient bone flute replicas during the world premier of Julian Lampert’s ‘Quintet for Flute and String Quartet’ at the Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival. It’s tomorrow, Tuesday, August 15, at 7:30 pm at the Cotuit Center for the Arts.

An encore performance will be held on Wednesday, August 16, 7:30 pm at Dennis Union Church.

Atema and the composer will also give a lecture this afternoon, Monday, August 14, at 4:00 PM at Cotuit Public Library.