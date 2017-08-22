Children’s Book Authors and Illustrators

On The Point, a conversation with authors and illustrators of children’s books. We hear from Susan Schaefer Bernardo, who writes books to help children facing loss and personal struggle. Kim Rodrigues' new book tells the story of a boy who raises money for a wounded veteran to get a service dog.

We also hear from the children of WCAI staffers with their summer book recommendations, and from Stephanie Seales of the Children’s Department at the Falmouth Public Library with some of the best books she’s found for different age groups.

We end the hour with author and illustrator Jan Brett. Her beloved children’s books include The Mitten and The Gingerbread Boy. Her latest book is titled The Mermaid. Jann Brett will be at a book presentation and signing event for The Mermaid on August 22 at Falmouth Academy, sponsored by Eight Cousins bookstore.

Books for Children

Book recommendations from WCAI staff’s children:

Moss, age 7: “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” by Rick Riordian

Sam, age 10: “Hatchet” by Gary Paulsen.

Adlen, age 6: “Lindbergh: The Tale of a Flying Mouse” and “Armstrong: The Adventurous Journey of a Mouse to the Moon,” both by Torben Kuhlmann.

Book recommendations from Stephanie Seales of Falmouth Public Library:

Ages 3-8

“One Word from Sophia” by Jim Overbeck

“Drum Dream Girl” by Margarita Engle

Ages 8-14

“Ghost” by Jason Reynolds

“The Crossover” by Kwame Alexander

Young Adult, Ages 14-up

“The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas

Graphic Novels (any age)

“Princeless” by Jeremy Whitley

“Moon Girl and the Devil Dinosaur” by Amy Reeder and Brandon