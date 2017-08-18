Cape Residents React to Charlottesville, CPR Training Saves Man's Life

WCAI's Kathryn Eident hosts a roundup of the week's news. Her guests: Sean Driscoll from the Cape Cod Times; Josh Balling from the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; Andy Tomolonis from the New Bedford Standard Times; Ann Wood from the Provincetown Banner; Sarah Brown from the Vineyard Gazette; Tim Wood from the Cape Cod Chronicle; and George Brennan from the Martha's Vineyard Times.

Friday News Roundup

Among the stories this week: local residents react to the recent events in Charlottesville; swastikas found on two cars on the Cape; the town of Plymouth hires an entomologist; new Steamship Authority building in Falmouth delayed; shark eats Minke whale off the Cape; CPR training saves a man's life; the Cape Cod Baseball League season wraps up with a storybook win; Ocean State Job Lot opens touts success on the South Coast; Eastham store designation could pave the way for the future; Cape Cod Commission approves sports complex in Hyannis; Falmouth community supports foreign workers hit by car; Nantucket man dies in high ocean surf; CVS fights to develop store in Provincetown despite local opposition.