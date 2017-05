Talking birds and other wildlife with Mark Faherty.

This month is a busy month for birds in our region. Many birds are sitting on eggs and some babies are hatching. Mark Faherty, ornithologist and science coordinator at Mass Audubon's Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary joins Mindy Todd on The Point. We also talk to Stephanie Ellis from Cape Cod Wild Care and get advice about what to do if you find a baby bird on the ground, and other wildlife protection tips.