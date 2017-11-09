Battle Lines is a presentation created by Gregory Williams and pianist Jacqueline Schwab. It features World War I poetry by the flower of England’s soldier-poets, including Rupert Brooke, Wilfred Owen, and Isaac Rosenberg. Jacqueline Schwab augments the poems with period music: classical, music-hall, and the soldier’s own “trench songs.” Included are such pieces as Ravel’s Le tombeau de Couperin, Hubert Parry’s Jerusalem, the well-known Pack Up Your Troubles in Your Old Kit-Bag, and Smile, Smile, Smile, and the traditional Scottish lament The Flowers of the Forest. Through passionate music and poetry, the program invites meditation on the horrors of World War I and beyond, to our times.

music and poetry of war

Battle Lines: Poetry and Music of World War I and II with Gregory Williams and Pianist Jacqueline Schwab and guest piper Sarah Marchio, will be performed on Saturday November 11th 7:00 p.m., at 1717 Meetinghouse, West Barnstable (info: 508-362-4445)

And on Sunday November 12, 7:00 p.m., at the First Congregational Church of Chatham (info: 508-945-0800)