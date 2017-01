7pm Misfits, Outsiders and Awkwardness – it’s a new moth radio hour - produced right here.

8pm NPR’s Sylvia Poggioli in conversation with Christopher Lydon about the parallels between Donald Trump and former Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi

9pm The View From Room 205 –the intersection of poverty and education in The United States.

10pm Good stories on shuffle from PRX remix.