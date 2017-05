Arlo Guthrie’s song " Alice’s Restaurant" shone a light on Alice Brock and she became an icon for many during the 60’s. Alice returned to Provincetown and her friend Viki Merrick, also her former employee, spoke with her about one of her unusual projects.

Alice Brock in conversation with Viki Merrick for Creative Life

Creative Life is edited by Jay Allison and Produced by Viki Merrick at Atlantic Public Media