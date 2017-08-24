40 year Anniversary of the Discovery of Deep Sea Vents.

In 1977 Robert Ballard and a team of oceanographers from The Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution made an incredible discovery, deep-sea hydrothermal vents. On The Point, we talk with Bob Ballard about the discovery of hydrothermal vents 40 years ago, and how it has changed our understanding of life in the oceans and in space.

A conversation with Bob Ballard

Bob Ballard’s August 27 talk in Woods Hole on hydrothermal vents is sold out. The Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution is hosting a symposium on the subject August 27 through September 1. Click here for information.