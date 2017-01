If only the Capitol Steps had some funny material to work with in 2016! On The Point, we listen to their Year In Review New Year's Special. All the election favorites will be there: President Elect Trump, Hillary, Bernie Sanders, Vladimir Putin...(well, maybe)... Let's not let the election divide us any further. Tune in, and unite in laughter! And for goodness sake, can someone give Merrick Garland a hug?

The Capitol Steps review of 2016