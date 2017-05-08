The World's music features this week: Nguyen Le & Ngo Hong Quang, Idan Raichel

We feature a unique selection of music on The World. Here are a couple of the artists we featured this week:

A Vietnamese collaboration

Jazz guitarist Nguyen Le teams up with fiddle player Ngo Hong Quang on their new album, "Ha Noi Duo." As Marco Werman put it, there's beauty in the music's simplicity.

Exclusive performance by Idan Raichel

Israeli composer, pianist and producer Idan Raichel recently visited the Fraser performance studio at WGBH in Boston, where The World is produced, to play a few songs for us. Raichel told us how he likes to imagine the audience is in his living room when he performs.





