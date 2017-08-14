Related Program: 
Living Lab Radio

Woods Hole Climate Scientist Discusses the Leaked Report

By & Elsa Partan 2 hours ago
  • The report says the Northeast will be strongly impacted by climate change.
    The report says the Northeast will be strongly impacted by climate change.
    Elsa Partan

A climate science report leaked to the New York Times this past week presents some unsettling warnings, both about our changing weather and our current political climate. That report is part of the fourth National Climate Assessment. These assessments are intended to provide guidance to lawmakers and officials – from federal to local.

Jerry Melillo was one of the editors of the last National Climate Assessment in 2014. He is a distinguished scientist and director emeritus of the Ecosystems Center at the Marine Biological Laboratory here in Woods Hole.

He told Living Lab Radio how the science and politics of climate change has shifted in the past few years, and where the National Climate Assessment is headed. 

Tags: 
climate change

Related Content

Simulating the Future of Climate Policy

By Jun 19, 2017
World Climate Simulation pairs mock U.N. negotiations with a climate model that shows participants the likely result of their actions.
Courtesy of John Sterman / Climate Interactive

In the two and a half weeks since President Trump announced that the US would withdraw from the Paris climate agreement, there’s been a lot of speculation about how the rest of the world will respond, and whether they can address climate change without the U.S. on board. An MIT researcher plans to test exactly this idea with a simulation this Thursday.

New England's Lobsters Could Face 'Smashing' New Predators

By Jun 12, 2017
As water temperatures rise, southern New England is losing its lobsters.
Derek Keats, Wikimedia Commons / https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/deed.en

When it comes to the iconic fisheries of New England, lobster is a close second only to cod. But lobsters are not faring well in the waters off southern New England. In fact, on a ten-point scale, lobster biologist Kari Lavalli of Boston University puts the population at a three.

Beth Casoni, Executive Director of the Massachusetts Lobstermen's Association, says lobsters south and west of Cape Cod have faced “a multitude of stressors.” Lavalli agrees, but points the finger primarily at climate change. Both say this is definitely not the fault of those who catch and eat lobsters.

Two Surprising Ways to Cut Carbon Emissions

By Jun 6, 2017
Self-folding pasta could significantly cut the cost and carbon footprint of shipping dried pasta - a multi-billion dollar industry in the U.S.
Courtesy of Transformative Appetite / MIT Media Lab

President Trump has clearly signaled that his administration won't make an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, but one initiative he proposed this week might do just that. And other cuts could come from unexpected places.

Fact-Checking the Trump Administration's Climate Change Statements

By Jun 5, 2017

President Trump's announcement last week that he will withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Agreement was not unexpected. Besides the fact that the news was leaked to the press a day in advance, Trump has been promising to do this since he was on the campaign trail. But Trump’s blatant disregard for climate science and his description of the Paris Agreement, itself, has drawn criticism from the science community.