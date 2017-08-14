Woods Hole Climate Scientist Discusses the Leaked Report

A climate science report leaked to the New York Times this past week presents some unsettling warnings, both about our changing weather and our current political climate. That report is part of the fourth National Climate Assessment. These assessments are intended to provide guidance to lawmakers and officials – from federal to local.

Jerry Melillo was one of the editors of the last National Climate Assessment in 2014. He is a distinguished scientist and director emeritus of the Ecosystems Center at the Marine Biological Laboratory here in Woods Hole.

He told Living Lab Radio how the science and politics of climate change has shifted in the past few years, and where the National Climate Assessment is headed.