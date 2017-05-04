White privilege in brown Canada

Scaachi Koul calls her niece “Raisin” for the wrinkled purple skin she was born with. Now 7 years old, the blue-eyed, fair-skinned, half-white Raisin is growing up in the same mostly white Canadian town that Koul did, but with a vastly different experience.

While Koul grew up conscious of her otherness, Raisin passes as white. As a kid, unaware of her brownness, she is mostly oblivious to the painful self-loathing that Koul felt every day. Then Koul realized something: The world isn’t going to know Raisin is brown, either.





